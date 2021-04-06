Channing Tatum Reveals How He Overcame His Fear Of Being A Girl Dad: 'I Paint My Face, I Wear Tutus'

Channing Tatum may be big and strong and powerful, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that scare him! Like — surprisingly — becoming a girl dad!

The 40-year-old actor admitted as much during a conversation with Parents Magazine in regards to the upcoming release of his first children’s book The One and Only Sparkella. The book itself is dedicated to his daughter Everly, who is 7 years old, but to hear Tatum explain it, there was a time when he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to connect to his young girl!

Speaking about his split from Everly’s mom, Jenna Dewan, the Magic Mike star got really real about the difficulties involved in connecting with his daughter in a one-on-one situation with no woman present.

He recalled (below):

“When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

GOOD! That’s so great to hear!

And he’s got a message for other dads who may be going through similar situations, as well:

“I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are. I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on.”

Awww! Love it!

It takes a strong sense of self-confidence and security to really double down on that aspect of your life and go all-in on dressing up and doing the “girly” stuff that once seemed so foreign! Great job, Channing!

By the way, the hunky actor was sure to tease his whimsical children’s book, too. In fact, he noted how the main character, Sparkella, is remarkably similar to his own little girl in some key ways:

“Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits and be different from everyone. She’s bold, beautiful and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story. Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea.”

Love that!

What do U think about Tatum’s admission here, Perezcious readers? Think a lot of girl dads go through that sort of questioning period? Good to see they are not alone in needing to go all-in on what their daughters love to do!

The One and Only Sparkella will be released on May 4, BTW. Will U be buying a copy??

