Seth Rogen Finally Shares The Truth Behind THAT Emma Watson & Channing Tatum Rumor!

Seth Rogen is looking to set the record straight once and for all about that time Emma Watson “stormed off the set” of This Is The End.

If you haven’t heard the rumor before, the story goes (and spoilers for This Is The End, btw) that after appearing earlier in the post-apocalyptic comedy, Emma was supposed to show up again in another scene — but on the night of, the edgy content was too much for her, and she bounced.

Basically, Danny McBride shows back up near the end of the film having gone full Mad Max after just a few days in the apocalypse, leading a band of killer cannibals which include his “bitch”, played by Channing Tatum wearing a gimp mask and presenting his bare ass.

The scene is really wild and apparently got even wilder as a very enthusiastic Channing freely improvised with the rest of the cast — so much so, reportedly, that Emma just bolted. James Franco all but confirmed the rumor years later, telling Interview magazine:

“This actress — I won’t say who, but she had a smaller role in the film — walked off the movie in the middle of a scene. What was going on around her was, I guess, too extreme for her… And she said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to leave.'”

How extreme? Judge for yourself (below)!

In his wide-ranging recent GQ interview, Seth Rogen — who produced, co-wrote, and co-directed (his first time at the helm) the movie, was asked about the infamous incident and seemed to fully confirm it, though he did so with grace:

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

However, the article was written in such a way that implied he was confirming the rumor she “stormed off set” — and was starting to get around with that wording.

That caused the Longshot star to take to Twitter to clarify it was NOT as dramatic as it sounds — and 100% not Emma’s fault! He wrote:

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s s**tty that the perception is that she did.”

He then finally explained what really happened:

“The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls**t.”

So it was the improv that made the scene so much worse for her! But Seth doesn’t blame Danny or Channing either — just himself!

“I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a s**tty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together.”

We’re really impressed with Seth taking full responsibility here — it was his first time directing, and it sounds like he something just got lost in the communication. But it takes a lot of character to admit that so publicly.

Not only that, he straight up APOLOGIZED to her, saying:

“I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

Just loving how mature Seth is when it comes to this kind of thing. While we’re seeing so many male directors protecting their egos and circling the wagons, he’s willing to just take ownership of something that really was his responsibility. And this from the guy everyone used to think of as that man-child from Knocked Up.

