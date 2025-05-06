Kim Kardashian Cowboys Up On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

A tip of the ol’ cap to Kim Kardashian!

The SKIMS mogul finally stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night after hours of anticipation by us and pretty much everybody else across social media. And as she always does, she definitely kept it original!

The Kardashians star opted to enter her Cowboy Carter era with this Western-ish, cap-covered black ensemble that included low-slung straps, a plunging cleavage line, and a SUPER low back (below):

We'll give you a hint: it's Kim Kardashian at the #MetGala2025. See all the latest arrivals here: https://t.co/yLxfkQ2T1Y pic.twitter.com/9mkphLgZO5 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 6, 2025

Kim Kardashian brings the sizzle to the #MetGala carpet! ???? More pics here ????: https://t.co/l2SAfKGE9D pic.twitter.com/vzDelQnhJ1 — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 6, 2025

According to social media users, the outfit she’s rocking is a Chrome Hearts ensemble. Of course, that’s a brand that has been a favorite of the KarJenner fam for a while now.

Reactions, y’all?? Are U fans of Kimmy Kakes’ look?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]