Is Charli XCX Cryptically Sharing A Message For Taylor Swift After THAT Actually Romantic Diss??

Is Charli XCX looking for some payback??

On Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, many fans have speculated that Actually Romantic is about Charli. There are plenty of clues including the mention of a “Boring Barbie” diss, drugs, and the high-fiving of an ex-boyfriend (who’s likely Matty Healy). And that was all allegedly in response to Charli’s track off of 2024’s Brat called Sympathy is a Knife. The brunette sings at one point:

“I don’t wanna share the space / I don’t wanna force a smile / This one girl taps my insecurities / Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling / Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

FYI, her now-husband George Daniel is bandmates with Matty in The 1975.

YEESH.

Well, on Sunday amid rampant fan speculation that the pop girls are fighting, the Boom Clap singer took to X and posted a positively cryptic clip of an engineer inside a recording studio. She paired the scene with some odd music that kind of sounded ripped from a horror movie scene.

See the video in question (below):

This comes AFTER fans also called out Taylor for a possible second diss with some album photos.

Do you think this message from Charli is for the Opalite singer?? SOUND OFF with your thought s in the comments!!

