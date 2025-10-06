Got A Tip?

Is Charli XCX Cryptically Sharing A Message For Taylor Swift After THAT Actually Romantic Diss??

Charli XCX posts cryptic video after Taylor Swift's release of Actually Romantic

Is Charli XCX looking for some payback??

On Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, many fans have speculated that Actually Romantic is about Charli. There are plenty of clues including the mention of a “Boring Barbie” diss, drugs, and the high-fiving of an ex-boyfriend (who’s likely Matty Healy). And that was all allegedly in response to Charli’s track off of 2024’s Brat called Sympathy is a Knife. The brunette sings at one point:

“I don’t wanna share the space / I don’t wanna force a smile / This one girl taps my insecurities / Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling / Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

FYI, her now-husband George Daniel is bandmates with Matty in The 1975.

YEESH.

Related: What Taylor Swift Said Actually Romantic Is About!

Well, on Sunday amid rampant fan speculation that the pop girls are fighting, the Boom Clap singer took to X and posted a positively cryptic clip of an engineer inside a recording studio. She paired the scene with some odd music that kind of sounded ripped from a horror movie scene.

See the video in question (below):

This comes AFTER fans also called out Taylor for a possible second diss with some album photos.

Do you think this message from Charli is for the Opalite singer?? SOUND OFF with your thought s in the comments!!

[Image via Charli XCX/Instagram/Taylor Swift/YouTube]

Oct 06, 2025 08:00am PDT

