What Taylor Swift Says About Supposed Charli XCX Diss Track Actually Romantic: 'Living In Their Head Rent-Free'

Taylor Swift is addressing her latest diss track!

In case you missed it, fans believe the pop star threw shade at Charli XCX in her new song Actually Romantic from The Life of a Showgirl. They specifically pointed to the lyrics:

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.”

Charli’s drug use is no secret if you listened to her hit album Brat, so that is the first reason Swifties think the song is about her! Taylor then references her ex-boyfriend, who ghosted her. The Tortured Poets Department revealed that this is what happened when she dated Matty Healy, the bandmate of Charli’s husband George Daniel from The 1975. And of course, the song title is a spoof of the 33-year-old’s track Everything is Romantic — though folks think Tay’s song is a response to a different tune from Charli, Sympathy is a Knife! It’s all adding up! But what does Taylor have to say about her new song?

She explained the lyrics in an Amazon Music introduction for Actually Romantic, saying it is “a song about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about.” That could mean Charli! The pop star continued:

“And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea. It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you or having a problem with you but you take that and just accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection, and how flattering that somebody has made you such a big part of their reality when you didn’t even think about this. It’s actually pretty romantic if you really think about it.”

Hmm.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is this a diss track about Charli? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]