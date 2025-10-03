Did Taylor Swift Take Another Jab At Charli XCX With These Newly Released Photos??

OMG, y’all!

As we already reported, Swifties are CONVINCED Taylor Swift is going off on Charli XCX! Rumors started swirling when the lyrics to Actually Romantic from The Life of a Showgirl hit everyone’s socials a day before the album’s release. Some of the words in question were:

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.”

Of course, with what we know about Charli from her 2024 hit album Brat, the singer has opened up about her drug use. So this was the first hint that Tay Tay might be dissing her. Then, she references her ex (Matty Healy... bandmate of Charli’s husband George Daniel from The 1975) that ghosted her. We know from The Tortured Poets Department that was the case… But the shade just keeps coming!

A new photo from TLOAS photoshoot dropped with the album, and fans are convinced this is another jab at the 360 singer. In the pic, Mz. Swift is wearing a dress with green (Brat-colored?) gemstones while leaning on a table. The table has an uneaten plate of spaghetti and a martini sitting on it… See for yourself (below):

But what does this have to do with Charli?

Well, a viral video from earlier this year shows the Von Dutch singer and her group of pals making a HUGE mess with spaghetti and martinis at a restaurant. We mean, literally digging their HANDS into the plate.

Charli XCX and her friends make a mess at a restaurant, leaving the minimum wage workers to clean it up pic.twitter.com/ceMPADN7FE — Zain (@cowboylikezain) August 24, 2025

This was a pretty big scandal — most felt it was weird to act like this way at a restaurant! And allegedly leave it all for the workers to clean up?! Awful. And that’s exactly what fans think Tay is referencing here. On social media, Swifties went wild over this new theory:

“The glasses are exactly the same as well ” “notice how there are two utensils and the table cloth is stainless and her hands are clean” “The martini, the glass. Oh miss Taylor, we need more of this shade from you” “oh taylor i see what you did here” “she’s messyyyyyyyy”

This isn’t even the end of all the theories, either! Another fan pointed out how the background video while streaming Actually Romantic features Tay holding an apple. Just like Charli’s hit song and viral Apple dance from her latest album!

NOT THE APPLE OMG TAY pic.twitter.com/vM1aHoVuRQ — Swifties HQ (@SwiftiesHQs) October 3, 2025

Is this even a theory anymore, or is it full-on shade?! What do U think Taylor is going for with this new track, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

