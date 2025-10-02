Did Taylor Swift Make A Charli XCX Diss Track?! Why Swifties Think Actually Romantic Could Be Pure Shade!

Maybe they can work it out on the remix??

Alleged snippets have been going around social media of Taylor Swift‘s The Life of a Showgirl album. While most Swifties ignore the leaks, there are some narratives that make it out to everyone. And right now? Fans are concerned one of the 35-year-old’s new songs is a diss track! For who? Not Blake Lively. No, it’s for none other than her former pal Charli XCX.

So now they’ve got Bad Blood?

On Reddit, a user posted some lyrics they’re claiming came from an early picture of an album booklet ahead of TLOAS‘ release. They’re supposedly from the song Actually Romantic, and they go:

“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave”

O.M.G.

Of course, we all know in Charli’s 2024 album Brat, she opened up about her drug use. One of her vinyl variants even featured a white powder that resembled the drug… So fans think it’s pretty obvious this is a jab at the 33-year-old singer. If this is true, it comes as a total shock! We mean, Charli was an opener on the Reputation Stadium Tour back in 2018. She and T-Swizzle seemed to be pretty good pals… But fans think that ship has sailed. And maybe comments like “Boring Barbie” are the reason for it??

In the comments of the original post, some theorized:

“Is she jealous she got married first or something?” “Taylor’s mad Charli is still friends with Gabi?” “ffs – I need a Charli response” “wait why is Taylor Swift dissing Charli XCX?”

Charli IS still good pals with Gabbriette Bechtel, which is a good point to bring up. We, of course, don’t even know if these leaks are real or if they’re actually dissing the 360 artist — but being pals with Matty Healy and his fiancée might be a reason to get upset. Especially if they’re all talking trash behind Tay’s back!

A lot of Swifties think this is totally reaching, though:

“This seems to be stretching just a tiny bit – all just baseless supposition to get clicks. I’m sure it’s about someone sure, but this feels like 2+2=5 to me.” “I will wait to form an opinion until I’ve actually read/listened to it but the idea of taylor swift putting a charli xcx diss on her album is so baseless” “and f**k everyone trying to pit women against each other”

And of course… we don’t even know for sure that line is real!

We’ll have to wait and see when the album drops at midnight. But what do U think so far? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]