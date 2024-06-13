That Charli XCX Song Is NOT About Taylor Swift, It's An Actress -- All The Deets!

Looks like fans were wrong — Charli XCX wasn’t shading Taylor Swift at all! She wasn’t even singing about her! Let’s rewind…

When Charli dropped Brat last week listeners got the idea her new song Sympathy Is a Knife was all about Tay. See, the song is about being around another woman who she doesn’t get on with — someone dating her man’s bandmate. She sings:

“Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick.”

Her fiancé, George Daniel, is in The 1975. She even namedrops him in the song. So naturally folks wondered if she wrote it in that month Taylor was dating their frontman Matty Healy. Was she singing the lines “I couldn’t even be her if I tried / I’m opposite, I’m on the other side” about Tay? Was this her own British rockstar version of You Belong With Me? LOLz!

Well, a source told DeuxMoi it wasn’t about Tay AT ALL! On her Deux U podcast this week, she explained the insider actually messaged her weeks ago to give her the lowdown, it just didn’t make sense before the song dropped:

“Hey, heads up, if you start getting questions if this song is about Taylor, I just want to let you know it’s not.”

Who is it about?? The insider said:

“It’s about another actress that started hanging around, trying to latch onto another 1975 band member. But at the time he was dating someone else, and she got him to step out. Him and said actress are currently still dating, but clearly Charli wished they would break up.”

Gasp! This is way juicier than Matty and Taylor’s story, as it turns out! Just not as famous! Fans’ best guesses based on that info? They wonder if it was Chloe Bennet!

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star apparently has been dating Ross MacDonald, the band’s drummer, for the past few months. Hmm…

We don’t know what the beef is between Charli and Chloe. But clearly they don’t get on! We’re just glad this isn’t a feud between two of everyone’s favorite recording artists! That would get awkward in the fandoms…

What do YOU think, Swifties and Angels? Everything good?

[Image via Charli XCX/Taylor Swift/The 1975/YouTube.]