Gisele Bündchen & Jiu Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Are On The Outs! And The Tom Brady Roast Reportedly Drove Them Apart!

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s love is reportedly fizzling out! And she apparently blames her ex Tom Brady!!

The latest rumor indicates that the model and her jiu jitsu instructor are heading for splitsville. And it’s supposedly all because of Tom’s controversial Netflix special! Hmmm. Really???

Well, InTouch Weekly reported on Wednesday that amid all the heightened attention on Gisele and Joaquim’s relationship after the retired athlete’s roast, their love has become collateral damage. A source told that outlet:

“The spotlight was too much for him. Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.”

Oof! But what do you expect when you hook up with one of the greatest athletes of all time’s ex-wife?! Ha!

The source added:

“Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

If you haven’t watched The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, pretty much ALL the roasters took aim at Gisele and Joaquim at one point or another. You can catch up on some of the wildest jokes HERE. We already know Gisele wasn’t happy AT ALL about the roast in the first place! And with it apparently putting a strain on her relationship, she now has even MORE reason to fume! The insider dished:

“She blames the break on Tom. By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Yikes!!!

We don’t know if Tom will be able to apologize his way out of this one! What do YOU make of this news, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS Sunday Morning & Valente BrothersTV/YouTube, & Netflix]