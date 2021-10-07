Chopped Junior Champ Fuller Goldsmith Dead At 17 After Fifth Battle With Cancer

This is heartbreaking…

Fuller Goldsmith, the winner of Chopped Junior and a former Top Chef Junior competitor, has sadly passed away following a long battle with cancer. The production company Magical Elves, who produced the culinary shows, announced the unfortunate news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing:

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magical Elves (@magicalelves)



Top Chef Junior host Vanessa Lachey also expressed her sadness over his death, commenting on the post:

“We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!”

Related: Alexis Sharkey’s Husband Dies By Suicide As US Marshals Try To Arrest Him For Murder!

Goldsmith was a four-time cancer survivor, battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since the age of 3. In 2020, he had been declared cancer-free after his fourth round with the disease, but the Tuscaloosa Academy student revealed back in February that it returned, saying:

“Unfortunately the news regarding the tumor was not what I was hoping. The same Leukemia is back. The plan is to start proton radiation at UAB as soon as I can….hopefully within the next two weeks. I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it’s gone once and for all. Round 5- I’m ready to fight! #allidoiswin”

As fans know, Goldsmith appeared on Chopped Junior at 14 years old in 2017. The chef won the competition and actually donated his $10,000 prize to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. According to The Wrap, he later joined Top Chef Junior in 2018 but left in the final round due to his health struggles. However, he didn’t leave without some kind words from his hero Guy Fieri during an appearance at the Stagecoach Music Festival shortly after:



“What you’ve already accomplished in your life is amazing. You don’t give up… You gotta believe, you gotta trust, you gotta go, you gotta fight hard, and it’s not easy.”

He truly did accomplish so much at such a young age. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

R.I.P. Fuller.

[Image via Fuller Goldsmith/Instagram]