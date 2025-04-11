Chris Appleton Reveals If He Would Hook Up With Khloé Kardashian After She Admits She'd 'F**k' Him!

Kim Kardashian, get Khloé Kardashian on the phone ASAP! She’s going to want to know about this!

In case you missed it, the Good American founder revealed on the finale episode of The Kardashians this week that the shocking celebrity she would break her celibacy streak and “f**k the s**t out of” is her big sister Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton! And we get it, Khlo! He is H-O-T, HOT! That man is FINE! Take a peek for yourself (below):

Damn! But the only thing is… he’s gay! He might not be into it, something Khloé even acknowledged. That said, he does have two kids with his former partner, Katie Katon. So, could the television personality have a shot with the hair master?

While outside the popular restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood on Thursday night, TMZ asked Chris about Khloé’s revelation that she would hook up with him. His response? He’s totally down! He replied:

“I’d definitely f**k Khloé. She’s hot, so I mean, what man wouldn’t. Also, she’s funny. Khloé’s always a good time. Me and Khloé – Khloé could have fun in a paper bag.”

Ha! They have good vibes together! It’s a great sign! When asked if he would take the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s offer, again, it wasn’t a no! He gave a cheeky answer, saying:

“Khloé, I’ll give you the best blowout. Give me a call.”

Who knows if it’ll happen! But Khlo, THERE IS HOPE! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by Chris’ answer? Share ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube,Chris Appleton/Instagram]