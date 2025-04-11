Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

JoJo Siwa Has Entered The Celebrity Big Brother House -- But Here's Why Fans Are Sad For Her! SNL Audience Curses Live On-Air In Sketch Gone Wrong! Mariah Carey Crashes Son’s Twitch Livestream -- And He Gets SO Embarrassed! Watch! SNL Roasts Morgan Wallen After His Controversial Walkout! TWICE! Gayle King Uses INSANE Gay Slur While Quoting Joke During Live TV Interview! Zac Efron 'Ghosted' Pal Adam Devine After Asking To Crash At His House -- After Not Speaking In YEARS! SNL Writer Makes Fun Of Morgan Wallen's Ridiculous Post-Show Upload! The Hilarious Reason Chris Hemsworth Regrets Taking A Selfie With Billie Eilish! Pete Davidson Cringes As He's Grilled About How He Can 'Pull All These Bad Bitches' Like Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande! Benji & Joel Madden Admit They're Totally Scared Of Wives Cameron Diaz & Nicole Richie! Emily Ratajkowski Proves No One Is Safe From A Bad Haircut! See How Awful This Looks! Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Calls Out Nikki Glaser For Trying To ‘F**k’ Her Ex Ben Affleck After Seeing Him On Raya!

Khloe Kardashian

Chris Appleton Reveals If He Would Hook Up With Khloé Kardashian After She Admits She'd 'F**k' Him!

Chris Appleton Reveals If He Would Hook Up With Khloé Kardashian After She Admits She'd 'F**k Him'!

Kim Kardashian, get Khloé Kardashian on the phone ASAP! She’s going to want to know about this!

In case you missed it, the Good American founder revealed on the finale episode of The Kardashians this week that the shocking celebrity she would break her celibacy streak and “f**k the s**t out of” is her big sister Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton! And we get it, Khlo! He is H-O-T, HOT! That man is FINE! Take a peek for yourself (below):

Related: Khloé Breaks Silence On Lamar’s ‘Gross’ Life-Size Sex Doll That Resembles Her!

Damn! But the only thing is… he’s gay! He might not be into it, something Khloé even acknowledged. That said, he does have two kids with his former partner, Katie Katon. So, could the television personality have a shot with the hair master?

While outside the popular restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood on Thursday night, TMZ asked Chris about Khloé’s revelation that she would hook up with him. His response? He’s totally down! He replied:

“I’d definitely f**k Khloé. She’s hot, so I mean, what man wouldn’t. Also, she’s funny. Khloé’s always a good time. Me and Khloé – Khloé could have fun in a paper bag.”

Ha! They have good vibes together! It’s a great sign! When asked if he would take the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s offer, again, it wasn’t a no! He gave a cheeky answer, saying:

“Khloé, I’ll give you the best blowout. Give me a call.”

Who knows if it’ll happen! But Khlo, THERE IS HOPE! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by Chris’ answer? Share ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube,Chris Appleton/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 11, 2025 11:00am PDT

Share This