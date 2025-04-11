Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Totally Unexpected Celebrity Crush: 'F**k The S**t Out Of Him'!

Has Khloé Kardashian lost her ever loving mind???

During the sixth season finale of The Kardashians which popped up on Hulu this week, the Good American founder got to talking about her celeb crush. And in vintage Khloé fashion, she revealed that the guy she has picked out is one whom she would “f**k the s**t out of.” Which, hey, that’s the way the Revenge Body host rolls! She doesn’t mince words! And especially considering she’s got a celibacy streak to (eventually) end sometime soon, here, too!

Here’s the thing, though: the man whom she picked as her hypothetical celebrity crush is NOT on the market. And we’re not saying that because he’s married or taken or in a relationship or whatever. That stuff actually isn’t relevant here, if you can believe it. No, we’re saying that because he’s GAY!

Wait, what?!

So, the guy who Khloé picked as her celeb crush — the guy who she claimed on the reality TV show’s season finale that she would “f**k the s**t out of” — is none other than big sis Kim Kardashian‘s famed hairstylist Chris Appleton!

That’s right! Chris is amazing. And hawt. SO HAWT. SOOOOOO HAWT. And also… gay!

But again! Not to put too fine a point on it, but like we’ve been saying, he’s hot as f**k. Take a gander for yourself (below):

Smokin’!

Still, that whole sexual orientation thing didn’t seem to throw Khloé for a loop. In a confessional clip during the episode, when asked about Chris after he appeared in the episode upon getting an invite to Kimmy Kakes’ 44th birthday party, the Kocktails With Khloé star said:

“Oh, I would f**k the s**t out of Chris Appleton. Totally. He’s so hot. Who wouldn’t? He’s such a vibe. I don’t know if he’d f**k me, but I would f**k him.”

Jeez!!!

Like we said, she sure doesn’t hold back. Ever. About anything. LOLz! He does share two children with his former partner Katie Katon — so maybe there’s hope!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)…

