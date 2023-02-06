Fans React After Chris Brown Goes On Bitter Social Media Rant Following 2023 Grammys Loss: 'Get That Domestic Abuser Off My Screen'

Chris Brown is a sore loser.

If you tuned into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, you’ll know artists from across the board took home accolades and looked glamorous while doing so. That is except for one person… Namely, CB.

Nominated for his latest album, Breezy (Deluxe), in the Best R&B Album category alongside heavy hitters Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, PJ Morton, and Robert Glasper, the 33-year-old was obviously antsy to take home the win. However, when Glasper was announced as the winner for his own album, Black Radio III, instead of taking the congratulatory route, Chris took the bitter social media tangent route. Buckle up.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories, the Under the Influence singer showed us all what NOT to do in his situation. He began his tangent by uploading a Google search of the Grammy-winner, which described him as an, “American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Chris wrote over the top of his screenshot:

“BRO WHO THE F**K IS THIS”

He continued his meltdown, adding, “YALL PLAYING WHO DA F**K IS THIS,” before writing for a THIRD time:

“Who the f**k is Robert Glasper”

Aren’t these nominees supposed to be your industry peers, Chris?? Not a great look. He followed up with another Story post, writing:

“Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully”

The father of three then seemingly mocked Glasper, by adding, “I gotta get my skills up.. Ima start playing the harmonica,” before uploading a photoshopped picture of himself playing the musical instrument, with the caption:

“New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy”

See the unsavory posts, which were captured by The Shade Room before Chris deleted them (below):

Fans, of course, were not pleased with the Closure artist’s handling of his loss, and quickly took to Twitter to call him out, saying things like:

“What a loser” “Get that domestic abuser off my screen” “why he even gets nominations is BEYOND ME” “Nobody wanted him to win anyways” “A classically trained pianist and artist with a spotless reputation beats someone who should have never been nominated, awww so sad” “Abusers losing will always make me laugh” “Such a crybaby”

Gerrick Kennedy, a renowned music journalist, even chimed in on the matter to point out a glaring truth:

“The funniest thing about Chris Brown’s Grammy meltdown is also the saddest: Robert Glasper is an icon and this is an award voted on by your peers. You can dislike the outcome but posting about not knowing who he is only embarrasses you as an artist.”

DAMN! See (below):

The funniest thing about Chris Brown’s Grammy meltdown is also the saddest: Robert Glasper is an icon and this is an award voted on by your peers. You can dislike the outcome but posting about not knowing who he is only embarrasses you as an artist. — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 5, 2023

It’s probably pretty safe to say that all the pushback humbled Breezy a bit — especially considering he deleted all his posts! For next time, our advice is to just clap and carry on, LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts on CB’s handling of his Grammy loss, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

