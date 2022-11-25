Celebrities Who Cashed In With OnlyFans!!

Secure the bag!!

In the past few years, many celebrities have jumped on OnlyFans, to cash in on making content! While it’s been a super controversial decision and created a ton of backlash from sex workers, the drama has seemingly died down on the seXXX-rated website.

Let’s explore all the stars who are making insane amounts of money from the subscription-based service!

Tommy Lee

After posting a naked pic over the summer of 2022, Tommy Lee decided to cash in on the commotion with an OnlyFans page! Check out his page HERE.

Bella Thorne

When Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans in August of 2020, she literally BROKE the website. The former Disney star was the first content creator on the platform to make $1 million in 24 hours. Sex workers were pissed at her for quite some time, but Bella eventually apologized for hurting them. Check out her page HERE.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna launched her OnlyFans in April 2020, and makes BANK! In 2021, she reportedly racked in $240 million! Check out her page HERE.

Amber Rose

At the end of September in 2020, Amber Rose joined the XXX-rated platform, and delivered with super sexy content! Check out her page HERE.

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler joined OnlyFans in June of 2021 — likely to compete with the whirlwind romance of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-husband Travis Barker! Check out her page HERE.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen started her OF journey while she was in the middle of a cheating scandal in May of 2021. Can’t blame her for getting that money! Though her dad did put a damper on things… Check out her page HERE.

Bhad Bhabie

As soon as Bhad Bhabie turned 18, she joined OnlyFans — and broke records. In just 24 hours, the former Dr. Phil guest made over $1 million. Check out her page HERE.

Lottie Moss

In June of 2021, Kate Moss’ longer sister Lottie Moss signed up for OF. Check out her page HERE.

Cardi B

In August of 2020, Cardi B got into OnlyFans bag! Fans were super excited, but the former stripper warned there would be NO x-rated content! It is unclear if the account is still active.

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey joined OF in September of 2020. And boy did he start off with a BANG! A fully nude video to be exact. Needless to say, Teen Wolf fans lost their damn minds! Since then he quit, calling the experience “mentally draining”!

Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan joined OnlyFans in July 2020. Check out her page HERE.

Shea Couleé

Following her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Shea Couleé joined OnlyFans in in July 2020. She did say she’d be keeping it PG though! It is unclear if the account is still active.

Tyga

Tyga made his OnlyFans debut in September 2020. Since then, he’s ditched the platform and launched his own, Myystar.

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley joined OF in January of 202! It is unclear if her account is still active.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau made her OnlyFans debut in May of 2020. Check out her page HERE.

Austin Mahone

Austin Mahone joined OF in October of 2020. Check out his page HERE.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards started her account in June of 2022. She joined following the controversy of her daughter, Sami Sheen, signing up! What a supportive mom! Check out her page HERE.

Sami Sheen

In June 2022, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s teenage daughter signed up for OF. It caused quite the stir, and her dad was PISSED! Check out her page HERE.

Carmen Electra

In May 2022, bombshell legend Carmen Electra, 50, joined the adult content site. Check out her page HERE.

Jordyn Woods

In October of 2020, Jordyn Woods joined OnlyFans to post sexy pics! Check out her page HERE.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown was on OF too. He started in November of 2020. It is unclear if the page is active.

Did we miss anyone?! Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Instagram]