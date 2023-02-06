Aaron Carter Left Out Of 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Tribute -- And Fans Are PISSED!

Aaron Carter’s fans are speaking out after they noticed he was left out of this year’s Grammys “In Memoriam” tribute.

On Sunday night, the award show took a moment to honor dozens of legendary musicians and accomplished executives who passed away in the last year. The powerful performance was split into several smaller segments with Kacey Musgraves singing Coal Miner’s Daughter to honor Loretta Lynn. Quavo led Without You with Maverick City Music to pay tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff. And lastly, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt sang Songbird in a tribute to Christine McVie.

Throughout each performance, the Recording Academy highlighted other stars on screen, such as Lisa Marie Presley, Olivia Newton-John, Naomi Judd, Bobby Rydell, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

You can take a look (below):

Kacey Musgraves gave a moving tribute to Loretta Lynn and a number of other late legends during the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam montage pic.twitter.com/jNa1kkYxWT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

Musgraves’ appearance was followed by an emotional performance by Quavo and gospel collective Maverick City Music, honoring Quavo’s nephew and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston, TX, in November 2022 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hwEpn6DdZd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

And to bring the In Memoriam segment to a close, Mick Fleetwood accompanied Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a moving cover of ‘Songbird,’ originally written by his late Fleetwood Mac bandmember, Christine McVie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/93bw7XpQU8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

After the tribute concluded, the internet was abuzz with criticism after they noticed Aaron was nowhere to be found in the performance – despite his successful music career! As we’ve reported, Nick Carter’s brother was found dead in his Lancaster, California home in November. He was just 34. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

While the singer never performed at the Grammys and wasn’t nominated for an award, he saw plenty of success with his hits like Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which came in at #35 on the Billboard Top 100 chart, and That’s How I Beat Shaq, which hit #98. This is exactly why many believe he was owed recognition during the show. Frustrated fans took to social media to call out the Recording Academy for this misstep, writing:

“Shame on the grammys 2023” “Grammys is always picking and choosing smh” “Yeah I’m so upset right now about this!!!! Like why was Aaron not included!!!” “Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam.. he completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him.”

It’s always so sad to see certain stars get left out of the tribute…

There is one bit of good news. According to People, Aaron wasn’t entirely forgotten. The Popstar lead was reportedly listed in the In Memoriam tribute of the physical Grammys program at the ceremony. Still, this isn’t enough for his diehards — or his family!

On Sunday night, TMZ spoke with Melanie Martin, the mother of Aaron’s 1-year-old son, Prince Lyric Carter, who revealed she was baffled by the apparent diss. According to her, all the House of Carters alum ever wanted was to be recognized for his music, so the fact the Grammys chose not to publicly recognize him felt like a slap to the face to his legacy and his son. Oof.

She’s so upset with the decision, she thinks the show needs to make it up to Aaron someone — and a simple apology won’t be enough. She’d like him to be honored in next year’s show or in some other meaningful way. Sadly, we doubt the Grammys are going to step up to the plate (this wouldn’t be the first time they faced criticism for not acknowledging every fallen star), but hopefully, the outcry from fans helps Melanie and the Carter family feel comforted knowing Aaron’s legacy will live on. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

