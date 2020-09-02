Chris D’Elia Now Accused Of Exposing Himself To Several Women: ‘He Climaxed In His Pants’

Chris D’Elia is facing a new batch of sexual misconduct allegations from women who claim the comedian exposed himself to them.

In a new report published by CNN on Wednesday, three women claimed the now-40-year-old behaved inappropriately in front of them and exposed his penis without their consent, with at least one of the women claiming D’Elia masturbated in front of her without her consent.

One of the alleged victims is actress Megan Drust, who claimed to the publication that she met the actor at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2011 with a mutual friend. Drust said that after they had dinner, the comedian asked her for a ride home — but when he got into her car, she claimed he unzipped his pants and exposed himself.

Related: Penn Badgley Is ‘Very Troubled’ By Allegations Against Co-Star Chris



Drust told CNN she initially offered to give Chris a ride home because she marked him as “safe” after their dinner.

[Trigger Warning: Description of nonconsensual sex acts.]

She explained:

“That’s what you do, at least that’s what I did, you mark certain people as safe… We were both sitting there and I’m like, ‘Where are we going?’ And Chris is leaning up against the door of the passenger side and looking at me in this really weird way and then he started to try to make flirty small talk. I was very confused because it just didn’t fit the moment. Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said, ‘What are you doing? No.’ And because I wouldn’t touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn’t believe it.”

OMG, ew!

She continued to recall:

“I remember saying, ‘You’re defiling my car.’ I didn’t want to make him mad or upset because you’re in survival mode, you know? He climaxed in his pants and then he zipped everything up and I said ‘What’s wrong with you?'”

Drust said D’Elia didn’t apologize for the incident, but instead got out of the vehicle and “shut the door and kind of stood towards the hood and looked at me without saying anything and then just walked away.” The actress told CNN she cried during her drive home.

Related: Workaholics Episode With Chris Playing A Pedophile Removed From Streaming Services

A second woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the news network that her alleged encounter with the star went down in Ohio in 2019 when she was working as the manager of the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland.

The woman, who was 24 at the time, claimed she received a call from D’Eila — who was a guest at the hotel as he was set to perform at the Cleveland Masonic Theater — at midnight. When she went to the comedian’s room to check in on him, D’Eila opened the door and “he was completely naked,” she claimed.

The woman told the outlet:

“I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up so he could expose himself to me.”

The hotel manager said she quickly went back down to the front desk, but D’Elia allegedly called her again with another “request.” She explained:

“He told me I needed to come back upstairs to help with his air conditioner and I told him he would need to wait for the electrician the following morning and I hung up.”

The woman said she noted the incident in her manager-on-duty report yet was “made to feel like it wasn’t a big deal because this isn’t really an uncommon thing to happen in the hotel business.”

Well that’s terrifying.

The Kimpton Hotel Group told CNN in a statement:

“No incidents of guest misconduct were reported by guests or staff at the Kimpton Schofield Hotel during the dates in question.”

D’Elia’s third accuser is a woman named Laura Vitarelli, who said the Whitney actor exposed himself to her in 2015. As she told the Los Angeles Times in June, Vitarelli was 19 when she and a friend met D’Elia after one of his comedy shows at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. Vitarelli and her friend took photos with the funny man and claimed they exchanged numbers.

Vitarelli claimed D’Elia invited them to a party, but she said the address for the party “turned out to be his hotel.” She explained:

“There was no sign of a party at all [when we arrived]. He said he was going to make us drink and her and I were both a little nervous because it really didn’t look like he was about to throw a party. There was nobody else there.”

Vitarelli said things escalated when the You star started “groping” her and her friend. She claimed that when they tried to leave, he “followed us to the door,” adding:

“[D’Elia said,] ‘Are you sure you want to leave?’ And he pulled out his penis and it was fully erect. It was very uncomfortable for the both of us, and we knew we had to get out of there so we left as fast as we could.”

So scary.

The new allegations come after multiple women accused the star of online sexual misconduct in June. He denied the claims at the time, with his attorney Andrew Brettler saying in a statement to People:

“D’Elia denies these allegations and emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent.”

Are U surprised at these new claims, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]