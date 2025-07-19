CEO & HR Head Suspended Amid Investigation Into Affair After Coldplay Concert!

It keeps getting worse for Andy Byron!

If you missed it, he was caught cuddling up to his HR Chief, Kristin Cabot, on the kiss cam during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday. What started out as a cute moment turned into choas when the two realized they were on the jumbotron! Andy dropped his arms from around Kristin and crouched down to the floor away from the camera. Meanwhile, she covered her face with her hands and turned around. Because of their extreme reaction, Chris Martin jokingly said they were having an affair — but he was right! They were, at least that is what all the evidence points to! Yikes!

Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron — not Kristin. When the alleged cheating scandal went viral, she removed her last name on Facebook before deleting her account altogether! Whoa! Andy could be no longer married soon ! He also may be out of a job! And so could Kristin!

Andy’s company, Astronomer, announced on social media on Friday that they launched an investigation into his behavior. Did someone send that new video of the pair kissing at the concert to the business AND his wife as more evidence, if they haven’t seen it yet? LOLz! A statement from the software development company read:

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

And they wasted no time on sharing more details! A source familiar with the situation told Axios that both Andy and Kristin were suspended amid the investigation. Astronomer also confirmed on X (Twitter) on Friday that he was put on leave and announced a new interim CEO:

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

Everyone will need to wait to find out what happens next, but it is not looking good for Andy and Kristin at this time! What are your reactions to the latest in the drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

