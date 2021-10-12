Ex On The Beach Star Chris Pearson Dead At 25 After Stabbing

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris Pearson, who starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, has passed away at just 25 years old. The reality TV personality was reportedly injured in a fatal stabbing in San Fernando Valley.

According to TMZ, Pearson was involved in an altercation on Sunday at around 2 a.m. which resulted in the other person stabbing him. He was rushed to an LA hospital but did not survive the injuries. So sad… The police are currently investigating the incident, confirming to the outlet that it is a “solvable case” with leads.

TV fans will remember Chris from the hit series, which follows reality stars from various shows living with their exes. The 25-year-old was seemingly one of very few stars who had no previous TV background. He went on to start a music career and was the owner of GoociFlooci, a sport and fashion brand. Co-star Taylor Selfridge paid tribute to the fallen star via a comment on his last Instagram post, expressing:

“This is heartbreaking.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise funds for funeral expenses after the untimely death. Veronica Garcia, the creator, remembered the late musician, writing:

“Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy. Chris was the most determined person there could ever be.”

What a tragic loss. To get more information on how to help this grieving family, check out their page HERE. R.I.P.

