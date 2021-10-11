Kanye West WASN’T Laughing At This One SNL Joke!

We knew Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were “making eyes at each other” all evening on Saturday Night Live, but could that have been because ‘Ye was trying to keep his ex in check?

According to The Sun, the rapper was heavily involved in the production process for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s hosting gig, even dictating what she could and could not joke about!

On Monday, a source claimed that the Gold Digger vocalist demanded his estranged wife “not to joke about an old tweet calling Kris Jenner a ‘white supremacist.’” Dang!! Would Kim really have joked about that?? Well, not exactly.

That topic was apparently off-limits for her as well (though some other pretty touchy family issues weren’t!). The insider explained that original plans for the segment titled “The People’s Kourt” included some harsh tweets the rapper posted last year, sharing:

“The writers wanted to include some from last summer, like calling Kim and Kris white supremacists but Kim shut that down. Kris and Kanye agreed.”

No s**t!

It’s not hard to see why this “joke” was too much for the family. For one, the tweet was blasted across the internet during the songwriter’s particularly challenging battle with bipolar disorder in July 2020. Obviously, making light of mental health wouldn’t be a laughable matter at all. Also, we don’t think Kim and Kris would want the whole world associating with “white supremacy,” considering their respective biracial kids and grandchildren! Never a good look, but especially not for someone so concerned about her brand!

As we reported at the time, the Twitter message in question included a screenshot of unanswered text messages to the Kar-Jenner matriarch. The Yeezy founder captioned the post:

“White supremacy at its highest no cap.”

His texts read:

“This Ye. You ready to talk now r are you still avoiding my calls?”

When the 65-year-old never responded, he hit her back up with:

“This Ye. You wanna talk now or go to war?”

Safe to say she didn’t want to talk since he brought the feud to social media! As Saturday night’s viewers saw, the bit never made it in “People’s Kourt,” which saw Kim pretend to be her older sister Kourtney Kardashian ruling out sentences to family members.

It’s still a pretty funny sketch, one that even got Kourt’s stamp of approval. You can check it out (below)!

Some wild call-outs in there!! But it was supposed to be even more “aggressive,” especially in terms of the rapper:

“Originally the People’s Kourt sketch had more aggressive tweets Kanye had posted.”

Instead, what air was just jokes about musicals and rugs — nothing hard-hitting at all! According to The New York Post, though, the source’s claims about originally wanting to include Yeezy’s tweets are “not true.” SNL declined to comment. Hmm…

For what it’s worth, Kim did tease the Grammy winner for a lot of his most infamous moments in the show’s opening, saying:

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not to mention the richest black person in America. We also have four amazing kids, which is why when I divorced him, it came down to just one thing — his personality.”

She also slammed the fashion designer and Caitlyn Jenner‘s failed political campaigns, quipping:

“I’m not running for president — we can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

LOLz! It’s nice to know Kim and Kanye were seemingly on the same page about what was okay to make fun of and what wasn’t. She certainly didn’t go easy on him either!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would U have liked to see more serious tweets get brought up during “The People’s Kourt”?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

