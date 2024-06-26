Justin Bieber Cradles Hailey’s Baby Bump In New PDA Picture! Look! 

Justin Bieber cannot wait for the arrival of Baby Bieber!

The 30-year-old singer posted several photos to Instagram on Tuesday — including one really special one with his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber! In the black and white picture, Justin and Hailey share a kiss on what appears to be a boat while he cradles her baby bump. Aww! He flaunted his tattoo-covered muscles in a life vest and sported a paisley swimsuit with a backward Balenciaga cap. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old model showed off her growing bump in a bikini and paired it with a bucket hat.

Alongside the sweet snapshot with his wife, Justin also gave fans a peek at life lately. He shared a candid of him eating a snack in the kitchen, a golf outing, and their beloved dogs Piggy Lou and Oscar. Despite all these exciting moments in the present, Justin is really looking forward to the future… when Baby Bieber is finally here! He wrote in the caption:

“Baby bieber we’re so excited for you!”

It’s unclear exactly how far along in her pregnancy Hailey is. However, sources previously said in May that she was just over six months, so Justin shouldn’t have to wait too long for their kiddo’s arrival now! So exciting! Check out the post (below):

