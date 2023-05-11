Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Marries G Flip!

Congratulations are in order for Chrishell Stause and G Flip!

The Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician have officially tied the knot!!!

On Wednesday, Chrishell took to her Instagram page to show off a reel of relationship highlights from her time together with the Aussie entertainer. They’ve officially been a couple for about 14 months now, and a celebration was in order!

The 41-year-old reality TV star’s video post cycled through a ton of snippets of her and G Flip enjoying life together. And at the very end of the clip, the world was able to see the best highlight of ’em all: a wedding reveal!!!

The final scene in the reel showed Chrishell in a white wedding dress kissing G Flip while the two walked down the aisle away from an altar after having been newly-married!

Awww!

The Kentucky native set the IG statement to G Flip’s new song Be Your Man, and captioned the post like this (below):

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

The Netflix star then went on to add:

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. … I love you so much @gflip”

Love that sweet, sweet message!!

Ch-ch-check out the reel for yourself (below), and pay very close attention to the end, where Stause reveals the couple’s newly-wedded bliss!

Love that!

The wedding is totally for real, BTW! A source confirmed the ceremony to People late on Wednesday night, and added:

“They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them.”

As Perezcious readers will recall, Stause and G Flip — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — first met way back on Halloween in 2021. At the time, the popular reality TV real estate agent was still dating her Selling Sunset co-star-slash-boss Jason Oppenheim, and G Flip was also in a relationship.

But after that fizzled, and Chrishell and Jason parted ways, she and the Aussie connected on a deeper level. Stause was featured in G Flip’s music video for the single GET ME OUTTA HERE in early 2022, and from there, the romance deepened!

Then, in May of 2022, Chrishell confirmed she and G were an item during that year’s Selling Sunset reunion episode. Coming about six months after the split from Oppenheim, Stause explained on set that day:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician. It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

And the two of them have been inseparable ever since!!

FWIW, G Flip is set to appear on the forthcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset. That season will stream on Netflix beginning on May 19. We’ll be tuning in to that for a lot of reasons (ahem, Christine Quinn-less, ahem), but also to see Chrishell and G Flip’s love unfold on camera!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

