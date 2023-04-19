Selling Sunset Alum Christine Quinn Shades The S**t Out Of Rival Chrishell Stause & Hints At MORE Cast Moves!

Christine Quinn has never been one to bite her tongue. So why should she start now?!

Thankfully for us, she definitely didn’t hold back when she went on Savannah Chrisley‘s podcast Unlocked this week. The brand-new Tuesday episode saw the popular (and controversial) Selling Sunset alum lay it all out there for the world to hear. And some of what Christine had to share was surprising — to say the least!!

The 34-year-old real estate pro first took aim at former cast mate and longtime on-air rival Chrishell Stause. Of course, Stause has been the breakaway star of the hit Netflix series ever since her run started way back when the show began. But from Quinn’s perspective, it actually made unfortunate sense Chrishell was the star considering she used to be romantically involved with Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim while doing her thing on the show.

The proud momma, who has since left the Oppenheim Group for greener pastures with her own real estate venture, slammed Stause by saying:

“It was like Big Brother. Everyone’s, like, bangin’ the boss.”

With Chrisley seriously shocked while listening on, Christine then added:

“It’s wild. That’s why I was so s**tty at real estate. Because I never f**ked my boss.”

DAMN!!!

Savannah queried whether that was a reference to Chrishell (and others) dating Jason, and Christine was like YEP! Quinn didn’t resist the urge to blast Stause when explaining what she felt the show did for the Kentucky native’s career:

“Absolutely. The difference is that she got preferential treatment when it came to filming the show, and having listings on the show, which is more important than real life.”

Of course, as Perezcious readers will recall, Chrishell and Jason first revealed they were dating back in July 2021. Their relationship didn’t last long, with the romance coming to an end at the very end of 2021 after Stause revealed she wanted to start a family while Jason didn’t. For Christine, being on the outside looking in — Jason also previously dated another cast member, Mary Fitzgerald — was very difficult:

“I was on my own island. It was very unfair. It was disgusting. It was vile.”

Oof…

Quinn also piped up about the future of Selling Sunset. Netflix has announced the show will have sixth and seventh seasons, but release dates haven’t been revealed yet. Christine walked away after the fifth season, and she believes it was the right move.

Pondering the real estate reality TV show’s road map, Quinn explained to Chrisley:

“It’s like the NFL. ‘Not For Long,’ I don’t think. I think they’re really having problems just trying to get drama, and there’s so many new cast members.”

As we mentioned up top, Quinn has started her own real estate group after leaving the Oppenheim fold. To hear her tell it, maybe she walked away at just the right time?!

Oh, and Christine appeared to break a little bit of news, too!!

When Savannah asked about where Selling Sunset might go from here, Quinn said the series is hurting now that both Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela are gone:

“It’s just like the original format is just completely gone. Maya’s gone, I’m gone, Vanessa’s gone… everyone that caused drama or, like, at least made jokes is gone.”

So THAT is interesting! We already knew Vander had left the series to start her own real estate group in Miami. But Villela’s departure has not been confirmed by Netflix or anybody else.

As far as the public knows, Vanessa is going to be appearing on future seasons and selling more luxury real estate. Unless… something changed and Christine just dropped the (not-so-official) dime?!

Oh, boy!!

For now, we’ll just keep waiting patiently for the next two seasons of Selling Sunset to come out! Heck, we’re still waiting for Netflix to announce a season 6 release date. Getting impatient over here!!

What do U make of Quinn’s comments on Chrishell, tho, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes (below)!

