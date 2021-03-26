OMG! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hooked Up At WHAT Obama Event??

She may be off Twitter, but Chrissy Teigen still has plenty of tea to spill!

On Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show, the cookbook author joined host James Corden in a hysterical game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. She held nothing back when asked about the “strangest place” she and John Legend had ever been “intimate with each other”… even clarifying a pesky rumor involving Barack and Michelle Obama! Um, WHAT??

After Corden popped the steamy Q, Teigen took a dramatic pause before answering because as The Prom star noted, “This is a long list!” The pause wasn’t hesitation though! In fact, Miles and Luna‘s momma was actually quite eager to debunk gossip involving the former First Family! The star elaborated:

“Because one time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had s*x at ‘that Obama thing,’ and that came out wrong. Because what I actually meant was, it was ‘that Obama thing,’ but it wasn’t with them or near them.”

She added:

“It was the DNC, actually.”

Which is, of course, the Democratic National Convention. OMG! The list goes on, too! Watch the full vid (below) to hear more of the A-lister’s fave hookup locales, including a Hollywood hotspot!

LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

