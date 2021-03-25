The REAL Reason Chrissy Teigen Left Twitter Might Surprise You!

When Chrissy Teigen announced on Wednesday evening she was quitting Twitter, it was so sudden fans barely had the time to understand what was going on. TBH, we thought we understood from her farewell statement, but we were wrong!

Unfortunately the Cravings author couldn’t exactly give her followers any further clarity on the matter with more tweets — that would kind of defeat the whole leaving thing.

Instead she went to the social media platform on which she still feels comfortable, Instagram, to give a slightly longer explanation on Thursday.

Alongside a screenshot of her deactivated account homepage, she wrote about quitting:

“It’s true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu.”

But she wanted to make it clear she wasn’t blaming the company’s practices regarding the immense amount of negativity she was bombarded with on a daily basis. She clarified:

“But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault – I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It’s not the platform.”

Surprisingly, the 35-year-old said it wasn’t even the hate!

“It’s not the “bullying”. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me.”

What does she mean?

“I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones.”

Wow… so the real reason Chrissy left Twitter wasn’t about the haters but about all the self-righteous folks telling her she was saying things wrong and offending people all the time? Huh. Inneresting.

While they weren’t the driving factor in her leaving, she did have a message for the biggest weirdos she had to deal with on the platform: the QAnon conspiracy theorists. She fired the parting shot:

“And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol. I saw ‘Q: into the storm’ and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves.”

Ha! Sadly we’ll never see her live-tweeting that documentary. LOLz! That would have made such a great Twitter moment, too…

