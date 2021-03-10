Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Most HUMILIATING Drunken Celebrity Story!

Look, everyone in La La Land — and probably in Toronto and Atlanta at this point — has had an embarrassing encounter with a celebrity. You said the wrong thing, did the wrong thing, you were just too starstruck to think straight and act like a regular person.

Well, for Chrissy Teigen being starstruck wasn’t the problem. For her it was not recognizing a big star when she met him!

Related: Chrissy Forced Joe Biden To Stop Following Her On Twitter

During a game of “Best Worst First” on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show, the cookbook author and social media maven revealed her “best” story of an awkward celeb meeting. She began:

“God, I think it was after the Golden Globes — oh no, this might be ‘worst.'”

Ha! Spill it!

“I was drinking a lot, and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said ‘thank you.'”

LOLz! She just took someone’s drink? Yup. But not only was that person not a waiter — it was a Globe winner. As Chrissy found out immediately…

“And then John goes, ‘That was Michael Keaton.'”

OH NO! Award winner Michael Keaton? Beloved movie star Michael Keaton?? Superhero AND supervillain Michael Keaton??

She stole a champagne flute from BATMAN?!?

An appropriately flummoxed Fallon asked her:

“It was not someone serving champagne?”

To which she laughingly responded:

“No, it was not.”

Nope. It was someone serving justice on the rooftops of Gotham City! LOLz! Chrissy couldn’t stop laughing:

“I’m so embarrassed by it still, I could die.”

So what did she do? Did she go back and apologize? NOPE! She admitted:

“I just took it, I drank it, and I left.”

So this may be the first he’s hearing about it? LOLz! We wonder if, for all the Spotlight star knows, some fun-loving drunk lady stole his drink, and he had to go get another one. Heck, he might not even remember it, let alone realize that crazy drunk lady was Chrissy Teigen!

Seriously, what a mortifying story. We laugh, but can you imagine? It’s starting to sound like Chrissy made the right decision to stop drinking.

When explaining back in December about her choice to get sober, she did say she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people,” and now we might have the best example of what she was talking about. But hey, at least she’s never going to say or do anything dumb again, right?

See Chrissy’s story, plus her worst job and first kiss (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/WENN.]