Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 'No-Makeup' Makeup Look With New Before-And-After Snap In One Pic!

Chrissy Teigen is showing the world what things are really like!

The 36-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal her bare face — and her made-up look, too.

In one photo!

John Legend‘s lovely wife proved to fans and followers just how different her makeup look is from her no-makeup look. To do so, she pulled her hair back, tossed on a robe, and rocked a full makeup look with a smokey eye on one side of her face… and absolutely nothing but clean and clear skin on the other!

Ch-ch-check out Chrissy’s “no-makeup makeup” post (below):

Love it!

Perezcious readers will recall how back in November, when Chrissy had a brow transplant, she revealed to her fans at the time that she tries to stay away from heavy makeup.

At the time, she said this about wearing makeup in an IG Stories post revealing the transplant:

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery … They look so cool.”

Yeah, and this look is cool in its own way, too!

