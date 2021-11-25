Chrissy Teigen Bashes 'F**king Riled Up' Critics Of Her Eyebrow Transplant!

Chrissy Teigen is furrowing her big, beautiful new brows over fans’ latest complaints!

As we reported, the embattled supermodel revealed that she recently underwent an eyebrow transplant. Not long after she shared the news, countless critics came for her on social media, blasting John Legend‘s wife for posting about the pricey cosmetic procedure.

Social media users fumed:

“chrissy tiegen got an EYEBROW TRANSPLANT Y’ALL people have way too much money lmao.” “The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!” “People are needing life saving transplants & your out of reality self gets eyebrow transplants. Yay for you!”

Because getting flashy new brows didn’t affect her ability to read, Chrissy caught wind of the Twiticism and was quick to issue a fiery clap back on her Instagram Stories.

Related: Is Sherri Shepherd Permanently Replacing Wendy Williams?!

On top of a screengrab from an article that complied some of the outraged responses, the Cravings author wrote:

“WHY are people so f**king riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack.”

She’s not entirely wrong about that: fans have definitely been pointing out every one of the Bring The Funny host’s missteps. Most recently, the “tone deaf” Squid Game themed party she and her hubby threw in their mansion drew controversy, with critics pointing out the Netflix show was a direct satire against super rich people like Chrissy and John.

Fans cried at the time:

“I’m sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. Squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and Chrissy Teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion.” “Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point.” “Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super f**ked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends.”

Alright. We’ll call that a big reaction to a “little” mistake…

But gurl’s got some big brows to suggest every one of her scandals was “little.” The outrage in response to Chrissy’s cyberbullying scandal was certainly warranted, seeing as the mother-of-two straight up encouraged Courtney Stodden to kill themselves. That’s not a “little” offense.

The brow backlash, however, is a different story. Let her be!

[Image via Instagram/MEGA/WENN]