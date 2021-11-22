Chrissy Teigen Had A WHAT Transplant??

Chrissy Teigen has updated her look yet again!

On Sunday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram Story to reveal she underwent an eyebrow transplant surgery! Yes — she replaced her EYEBROWS!

The controversial cookbook author explained that “hairs from the back of [her] head” were used to create a fuller eyebrow, something she has been wanting for years. While sharing photos of her new look, the cookbook author announced:

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!!”

Blaming herself for plucking away her once full eyebrows, the mom of two added a warning to teens today, writing alongside a selfie post-surgery (inset, above):

“A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again! Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!!”

LOLz!!

Take a look at the transformation!

Wow!!

The transplant was done with the help of Dr. Jason Champagne and facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, who she has visited in the past for botox and to have her cheek fat removed. Diamond explained the surgery further on his IG, writing:

“#EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there.”

While the transplant might sound wild to many, it’s actually something Teigen’s bestie Jen Atkin’s had done earlier in the year, which no doubt helped motivate her to finally take the plunge and beef up her brows!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!!

