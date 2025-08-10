Christie Brinkley, Married 4 Times, Has A REALLY Interesting Take On Marriage...

Is “until death do us part” outdated?!

That is what Christie Brinkley thinks, at least. The former Sports Illustrated cover girl was the special guest on Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis‘ podcast Are You A Charlotte? this week. And during their interesting and wide-ranging chat, Brinkley opened up about how she views marriage in this day and age.

Of course, this matters quite a bit because Brinkley has been married a whopping four times. So, the Michigan-born woman knows a thing or two about getting hitched, and trying to stay hitched, and ultimately not really succeeding at doing that!

As you will no doubt recall, Christie was wed to French artist Jean-François Allaux from 1975 to 1981. She then got married to Billy Joel in 1985 — a marriage which lasted until 1994. She married Richard Taubman later that year, and divorced him a year after that. And then she was hitched to Peter Cook from 1996 to 2006.

Plus, she’s got three children from those marriages: a daughter Alexa, whom she shares with Billy Joel, and a 30-year-old son Ray and a 27-year-old daughter Sailor whom she shares with Cook.

So, yeah, she knows about the process of getting married, and also getting divorced! And so when Davis asked whether a life-long partnership with just one person was “outmoded” or old-fashioned in this modern age, Christie had THOUGHTS!

The 71-year-old suggested that people really ought to get hitched if they really want to, but then maybe they should check in every five years about whether or not they ought to uh, “renew” their marriage for another five years. Really! Brinkley explained her line of reasoning:

“You could get married, like, ‘We’ll see if you want to renew it in five years.’ Every five years, go, ‘Do you want to renew?'”

And she also counseled Davis about WHY she felt that way, adding:

“That way, if you’re getting bored or whatever, you can get out of it without all the lawyers and all that stuff.”

Oookay!

We get that it’s good to check in with your partner and stuff to make sure that things are going well. But every five years?! And such a stark focus on that timetable from the start?! Hmmm…

