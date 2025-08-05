Christie Brinkley Reveals Daughter Sailor Matched With The SAME Men On A Dating App As Her Despite Their 44-Year Age Difference!

Christie Brinkley and her daughter have the same taste in men… Despite a 44-year age gap!

The National Lampoon’s Vacation star appeared on Monday’s episode of the Are You A Charlotte? podcast, where she revealed an ultra awkward realization she came to after her daughter Sailor set her up with a dating app account. She told host Kristin Davis:

“[Sailor] wanted to see what kind of guys [would match] … and she put me up there.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez Wants To ‘Punish’ Ben Affleck ‘Till The End Of Time’?! Insider Says…

But who would have ever guessed that the 71-year-old activist would prove to be competition for her 27-year-old daughter on the dating scene? She revealed:

“[Sailor] said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on it, because the same guys that said yes to me, are saying yes to you.’”

OMG!

Both Christie and Sailor are drop dead gorgeous, so we can’t blame the guys too much. But WOW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook)

Christie didn’t reveal if she ended up going through with any dates, but we wouldn’t blame her OR Sailor if they pass… Imagine THAT family gathering! LOLz! You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via MEGA/WENN]