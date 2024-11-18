Christina Aguilera's Kids Are All Grown Up In Rare Pic! LOOK!

Christina Aguilera‘s little ones aren’t so little anymore!

On Instagram Wednesday, the Genie In A Bottle singer posted a new photo dump filled with lots of fun recent snaps from her life. It included some animals, some glamour shots, and some incredibly sweet pics of her and her loved ones. One picture in particular caught fans’ eyes, though, as she gave us a rare peek at her kids Max, 16, and Summer, 10.

Along with her fiancé Matt Rutler, Xtina stands on a bridge with her arms around her all-grown-up kiddos. Ch-ch-check out the sweet picture (below):

Aww!

The 43-year-old shares her son Max with ex Jordan Bratman, while she shares Summer with Matt. It’s so great to see the fam looking so happy and carefree! See the full carousel (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN.com]