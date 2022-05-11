Listen To This: She Has Arrived!

This is the best song Christina Aguilera has released in Spanish recently!!!

La Reina is a traditional Mexican song! And she absolutely slays this ranchera!

Her major vocals! The emotion in her voice!

The drama of this genre really lends itself to Xtina’s gifts!

We love that she’s also not chasing a radio hit. Instead, she made a timeless classic!

This is brilliant! We’d love to hear an entire album of this!!

Check it out above!

