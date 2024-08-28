Christina Aguilera Poses TOPLESS Amid Ozempic Weight Loss Rumors!

Well, Christina Aguilera may not care what you think about how she lost all the weight — but she’s certainly ready to flaunt her bod again!

The Dirrty singer was profiled in Paper magazine on Wednesday, and along with some insight into where she’s at after 25 years in the business (!!!) she also gave readers a few thousand words worth of pics!

It’s clear Xtina is ready to show off her smaller frame! Heck, in her cover photo alone, she decided to go topless! Wow! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Amazing! Not the kind of content we thought we’d get from the mom of two anymore!

Like we said, Christina has lost a LOT of weight over the past few months, leading many to believe she’s taken the easy route, as so many other celebs have. Ozempic, or some other weight loss drug. Her only response to the rumors? She told Glamour a couple weeks ago she doesn’t “give a f**k about your opinion” on her body. Well, OK then! Here’s more of her body for you to keep your opinions to yourself about…

Man, she is looking so limber! Even if she is on Ozempic, she’s also on some serious exercise routines, right? Maybe Pilates! She really is looking great! Though, of course, we’re sure she’d prefer we just shut up about it!

So instead, here’s more!

