Christina Aguilera & Mya Reunite For EPIC 'Lady Marmalade' Performance At LA Pride!

Christina Aguilera brought the house down during Saturday night’s LA Pride music fest at Los Angeles State Historic Park — and she didn’t do it alone!

During the headlining performance, the singer shocked the crowd by bringing out surprise guest Mya and reuniting for an amazing rendition of their song Lady Marmalade! The pop stars originally collaborated on the track with Pink and Lil’ Kim back in 2001 for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack. And their unexpected duet did NOT disappoint!

In video footage posted on Twitter, the ladies are seen in yellow burlesque-style costumes seemingly having the time of their lives. Ch-ch-check it out!

Mya joins Christina Aguilera on stage as she performs 'Lady Marmalade' at LA Pride 2022 pic.twitter.com/nWo0NkAW2T — Xtina Daily  (@XtinaDaiIy) June 12, 2022

Paris Hilton, who also performed at the event, posted videos of the exciting reunion on her Instagram Story which Xtina later reshared saying:

“Such a special moment.”

That wasn’t all either!!

The 41-year-old also brought out Kim Petras to perform her latest hit XXX — and Christina sang along while wearing a bedazzled strap-on dildo! LOLz!!

Christina Aguilera wearing a strap on at Pride is gay rights. pic.twitter.com/KlE5VjNe4S — . (@Yoshirox10) June 12, 2022

Christina Aguilera wearing a strap on for a pride performance? Yeah she’s a top five pop girl! pic.twitter.com/Smo612danx — patrick (@VapidTroll) June 12, 2022

Iconic!

