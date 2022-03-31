Christina Haack's Fiancé's Ex-Wife 'Not Shocked' New Couple Dated For Months In Secret -- But Was It Cheating?!

Christina Haack and her new fiancé Joshua Hall are coming under fire from some folks in the know after the recent reveal that they’d been dating for a LOT longer than anybody realized!

As Perezcious readers will recall, last week the Flip Or Flop star posted new details about her engagement to Hall on Instagram. Along with the pic set, Christina shared an interesting caption that indicated the pair had been together for a full year, since March 2021 — months longer than the public realized!

At the time, many fans pondered whether Christina wasn’t just coming out with the March 2021 details to assuage fears about moving forward too quickly with Hall. And maybe that is the reason for the reveal, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true. And if it is true, as we’re finding out now, the timeline is REALLY eyebrow-raising when you take into account the end of Hall’s prior marriage!

Per The Sun, court docs reveal Joshua was married to a woman named Chelsea Baker from late August 2016 until he moved out of their Austin, Texas home in late February 2021. Hall first filed divorce papers with a Travis County court on March 10, 2021, and a final decree of divorce was then signed on May 12 of that year. So, truly a quickie divorce, having taken place in just two months. But that’s fine. It happens, and people move on! Whatever!

The issue here is that late February separation and March 10 filing date! Take that, combine it with Christina’s IG assertion that she and Joshua got together in March 2021, and you’re left with quite a gray area between the end of his marriage and the start of his new, very serious relationship with Christina. Is it possible the HGTV star didn’t make any overtures with her new man until after the March 10 filing date? Of course. But it’s also possible they kept it quiet so long because of the proximity to his marriage.

And that brings us to this newest piece of insider info: a friend of Chelsea’s spoke to The Sun about Christina’s week-old revelation about her year together with her new fiancé. Baker’s pal claimed Chelsea is “not shocked” to hear that Joshua was apparently already dating Christina “just days after moving out” of the family home.

A second friend of Chelsea’s also spoke to the outlet, adding:

“I saw the post that they were together in March. Chelsea is doing good though. She’s a strong girl, rising above it and moving on.”

Well that’s nice, we suppose. But it all really underscores the sudden nature of this new relationship, doesn’t it?!

A source close to Chelsea previously gave extra details to The Sun, too, explaining just how difficult the end of the marriage was for her as Joshua moved on so quickly to be with the reality TV home improvement guru:

“It was a fairytale wedding and they seemed like the perfect couple. He ended it out of the blue and she was left heartbroken. For his new relationship to then play out in public and for them to be praised, it’s been really tough.”

And a second insider had previously confirmed as much, too, relaying how Chelsea and Joshua’s split had been acrimonious and adding:

“The split was not amicable, and all I can say is one person was left very, very hurt. It was a beautiful wedding and it’s a sad situation. Chelsea is the most kind, giving person you could know. She is a hard worker, smart, classy, would do any favor you could possibly ask with a smile on her face. She’s a totally normal, down-to-earth girl who would be your friend five minutes after you met her.”

Take all that together with Haack’s March-to-March reveal, and yeah, MAJOR drama! This is really starting to sound like some other recent situations in which a celeb swooped in on a man who was already in a relationship. Right?

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Share your reactions down in the comments (below)…

