Did Christina Haack Reveal Her Secret Wedding To Josh Hall As She Clapped Back At Trolls For Calling Their Romance 'Fast'?!

Christina Haack won’t let hate get in the way of her budding romance!

The Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram over the weekend to share some cute AF pictures with her fiancé Josh Hall amid a tropical vacation! But rather than just soak up the sun, the HGTV personality had a snarky message to share with haters. While posting a selfie alongside her soon-to-be hubby, the real estate investor called out trolls who have been criticizing her new relationship with Hall, writing:

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what that is. .”

Innerestingly, the caption has now been traded for a series of emojis. Huh. Check it out (below).

Why would she delete the caption?! We’ve got a guess!

Christina posted and then quickly deleted another very noteworthy message over the weekend. Just days earlier, on Friday, Haack seemed to suggest she and her lover might have already tied the knot by including the date “1.14.22” in her caption. She quickly deleted it, saying instead:

“Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh .”

Fans were quick to spot the cryptic clue, writing in the comment section:

“Honeymoon?! I’m guessing. Congratulations if so!!! Happy looks good on you, Christina.” “Is that a wedding band?” “Did you guys get married today?”

Hmmm. The 38-year-old’s “too fast, too soon” comment really reads like a clap back at fans who might have sent hate after thinking she got married!! But, of course, she’s yet to say anything about the rumors, and her decision to delete certain captions on social media has us thinking that if they did get married, she’ll be keeping the news under wraps for a bit.

As Perezcious readers know, The Wellness Remodel author has had a tumultuous love life lately. Back in 2018, she ended things with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and the breakup has been messy as they continue to work together on Flip or Flop. Then, last year, she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead. Once single again, Christina wasted no time falling in love, with her beau dropping to one knee just four months ago! Since meeting Hall, the mom of three has been “happier” than ever, telling People in November:

“I’m happier than I thought was possible. I’ve changed in a way where I feel like I’m the best version of myself and the most authentic.”

She was also very eager to walk down the aisle, saying of her partner:

“He has brought me back to my roots and reminded me what life is like outside of television. With him by my side, I believe anything is possible.”

Aww! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think they tied the knot this weekend?

