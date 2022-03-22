Christina Haack Says She Isn't In A Quickie Engagement -- Because She Was Secretly Dating Joshua Hall For Months!

Christina Haack is shutting down criticism that she got engaged to Joshua Hall too quickly!

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop star revealed that she and her beau have been dating for WAY longer than fans realized! To make the reveal, she shared two new photos on Instagram that were supposedly taken a year apart from each other, musing:

“Nashville: March 2021 March 2022”

Wow! So they’ve already been coupled up for a year?!

Hinting at the success of her latest romance, the HGTV personality also added lyrics from Chris Stapleton’s song Starting Over, writing:

“When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we’ll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile”

Cute!

As Perezcious readers know, People confirmed in July that the 38-year-old had moved on with Hall. The reality star chimed in on the happy news shortly after by sharing some insight into how she met her new man, detailing:

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

With the help of the drugs, she was able to begin a new chapter of her life — and that included Joshua, apparently! Last summer, she admitted that they met in the “spring” but wanted to take time for themselves before going public with their relationship, she said on the ‘gram:

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

Very understandable.

She also noted:

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Haack and Hall announced their engagement in September while vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. The celebratory post was met with quite a bit of backlash from fans who felt like Christina was rushing into a new relationship. TBH, we can see the cause for concern. She’s had a rocky romantic past lately.

The Wellness Remodel author first married Tarek El Moussa in 2009. They went on to have kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, but in 2017, things hit a dead end. They filed for divorce that year; the split was finalized in 2018.

As one relationship was crumbling, another was blossoming. The Christina On The Coast star met and fell in love with Ant Anstead in 2017, resulting in a December 2018 wedding and the birth of their son Hudson in September 2019. On his first birthday, though, they decided to part ways. Their divorce was finalized in June. By then, the real estate investor was already in a new relationship (again). So, well this engagement might not have happened as fast as fans initially believed, it did occur sooner than most.

It’s not necessarily a bad thing. What’s meant to be is meant to be! Time will tell if this romance can stand the test of time. For Christina’s sake, we hope Joshua really is the one!

[Image via Christina Haack/Joshua Hall/Instagram]