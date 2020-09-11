Katie Holmes KNEW Her New Man Was Engaged To Another Woman When They Started Hooking Up: REPORT

This certainly casts a different light on those romantic PDA pics!

As we previously reported, Katie Holmes recently stepped out in NYC with her new man, Emilio Vitolo Jr., and the pair got pretty handsy. We were excited for Katie to find love again after an apparently heartbreaking split from Jamie Foxx… but it sounds like this rebound romance was started under shady circumstances!

According to DailyMail.com, Vitolo was recently engaged to designer Rachel Emmons… up until the photos of him canoodling with the Batman Begins star came out.

And by that we mean right up until the pics came out. The outlet also reported that the chef broke off the engagement via text on the very same day the photos were published.

YIKES.

A friend told DailyMail that Emmons was “traumatized” by the sudden split, saying:

“Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on. He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story… They had concrete wedding plans in the works… now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum apparently isn’t innocent in this situation either. Another source for the outlet claimed:

“Katie and Emilio met through mutual friends and have been ‘friendly’ since October of last year. Katie definitely knew Emilio had a fiancée and started something with him while he was very much living with his fiancée. They have been strong since March, but it got more serious after she returned from Ohio where she kept quarantine with her family.”

OOF. So we’re talking long-distance, quarantine infidelity??? Somehow that’s even more harsh!

Perhaps the 41-year-old is sowing her wild oats after her 6 year relationship with Foxx — but a months-long affair does seem particularly wild! The insider speculated:

“Maybe she’s just enjoying this fling because she’s had such a hard six years with Jamie. … Jamie broke Katie into pieces. It took Katie a while to get over it and she had a lot of drunken nights.”

They continued:

“Everyone is surprised by the way this romance happened and how open Katie is being about her new man. … Some of her relatives are upset, they do not understand why Katie acts like a teenage girl in love with so many silly and ridiculous displays of love, she is 41 years old and they expect her to act like one.”

The source said Vitolo appeals to the Batman Begins star because he’s “openly affectionate with her, left his fiancée to be with her and gives her something Jamie couldn’t.”

Meanwhile a source spilled to People that Katie “seems smitten” with the “fun and charismatic” Emilio, an actor who has appeared in shows like Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer.

Well, Katie, all we can say is that willing-to-drop-his-fiancée-for-another-woman doesn’t sound like the best foundation upon which to build a relationship. After all, you know what they say about cheaters…

