Christmas Time Has Officially Begun With Some Disney Magic! The Santa Clauses Premiere At The Lot! Plus, Our Reviews! | Perez Hilton And Family

Where the magic happens! We were very lucky to be invited to the world premiere event for the new Disney+ original show The Santa Clauses – starring Tim Allen! We saw the first two episodes of the limited-run series AND no one throws a party quite like Disney – at their own studio. We got to say hello to Santa! There was snow! And so much more!! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to get a personalized video from Perez for the holidays! Book one now at Cameo.com/PerezHilton

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!