Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Stun Together At Glamorous Red Carpet Outing -- LOOK!

Talk about a double dose of supermodel perfection!

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber dominated the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles this weekend, proving that the modeling gene runs deep in that family. As if we didn’t already know that! LOLz!

The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet in El Lay’s Miracle Mile on Saturday in coordinated custom Gucci gowns that left jaws on the floor. Cindy, somehow 59 and yet forever flawless, looked every inch the legendary icon in a gold off-the-shoulder gown drenched in sequins and beads.

The masterpiece seemed to be a reimagined version of a Gucci Spring 2026 design, originally seen on Demi Moore back during Milan Fashion Week. But leave it to Cindy to make it her own! Its floral detailing and beaded fringe caught every glimmer as she posed before the Urban Lights installation outside the world-famous museum. (And if you’ve ever been to El Lay… you already know how legendary those LACMA lights are!)

And then came her 24-year-old daughter, who held her own next to her famous momma. The younger model stunned in a cherry-red, sparkling custom Gucci number with a plunging neckline. Her brunette waves were expertly styled by Bryce Scarlett, leaving Kaia appearing like something out of a vintage Hollywood dream… with a Gen Z twist!

Kaia also gushed about the night on Instagram:

The appearance marked another glamorous chapter in their mother-daughter fashion tale. From walking the Versace runway together back in 2018 to starring in campaigns side by side, Cindy and Kaia continue to show what passing the torch looks like when BOTH ends are on fire!

