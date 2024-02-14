Kaia Gerber Didn't Know How ICONIC Her Mom Cindy Crawford Was?!

Kaia Gerber knew her mom was a star — but up until recently she didn’t know how BIG a star!

Cindy Crawford is one of the most popular and famous supermodels of all time — but is she not a household name in her own household?! While speaking to The Wall Street Journal in a new interview that dropped on Tuesday, the Kaia revealed it was only last year when she started to realize how “iconic” her mom was after watching her docuseries The Super Models:

“I was like, ‘I didn’t realize. I knew you were iconic, but …’ I didn’t understand when I was younger.”

WTF?! She’s 22 years old! And in the same business, modeling and acting! How could she not realize until RECENTLY how famous her momma is?? Being a little kid and not understanding is one thing, but wow…

The AppleTV+ series followed the stories of four of “The Big Six” models in the ’90s — Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and, of course, Cindy.

Kaia admits the series opened her eyes to a lot of the amazing things her mom did back in the day — including paving her own path to superstardom:

“What she made of her career, there wasn’t really someone’s footsteps to follow. And I thought it was so cool that she always had that ambition, and she did things where people told her, ‘This will ruin your career. Don’t do this.’ And she trusted her instincts.”

Wild!

What do U think about the Bottoms star’s obliviousness to her mom’s success, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

