Kaia Gerber Celebrates Turning 19 By Going Nude On Instagram!

Kaia Gerber took “birthday suit” QUITE literally this year!

The model, who is quote the hot commodity in young Hollywood these days, turned 19 on Thursday and celebrated by baring (just about) all for the ‘gram. Gerber posted a black-and-white shot of herself wearing nothing but a pair of thigh-high boots (and a strategically placed star) for Vogue Japan.

(Fun fact: The editorial was shot by photographers Luigi and Iango, the same duo behind Gigi Hadid’s gorgeous pregnancy shoot.)

Kaia captioned the alluring Instagram with a simple “nineteen.”

The photographers shared some additional shots of the birthday girl on their own page, with the caption, “Happy Birthday to this beautiful Gem ???? @kaiagerber we looooove you ????.”

There were plenty of other well wishes for Kaia across social media, starting with her famous family. Rande Gerber paid tribute to his “little angel,” while supermodel mom Cindy Crawford celebrated her with a sweet throwback shot, saying:

“Happy birthday to my not so little princess! Wishing you health and happiness and the confidence to be the highest version of yourself. So proud of the woman you are becoming! ???????????? ????”

Meanwhile, older brother Presley Gerber wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my motivation. I love you day 1 lil sis. I’ll always be here for you.. don’t forget that. Love, Presley.”

Famous pals like Tommy Dorfman and Karlie Kloss also got in on the action. The Project Runway star shared:

“Happy happy birthday baby K❣️You are such a light in this world and I am so SO proud of you! Your energy, brains, beauty and enormous heart are cherished by everyone who is lucky enough to know you. Here’s to another trip around the sun @kaiagerber ????”

Other birthday blessings came from fashion-forward friends like Naomi Campbell, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid.

Kaia, who this summer alone has been romantically linked to Cole Sprouse, Jacob Elordi and Cara Delevingne (the latter of whom called Kaia her “partner in crime” on a birthday IG story, as well as showing off their matching tattoos) also received one eyebrow-raising birthday greeting from pal Heather Sage Blair. The post shows the two girls sharing a kiss, with the caption “birthday baby je t’aimeeeee !!!”

Gerber is clearly making the most of her youth and beauty, and honestly, we’re all for it! Happy birthday, girl! We can’t wait to follow your career for many years to come.

