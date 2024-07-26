Cindy Crawford Confirms Daughter's Boyfriend Austin Butler Can't Stop Doing Elvis Accent!

Memphis sounds good on Austin Butler! But is it time to let it go??

As you know, ever since the actor portrayed Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film back in 2022, he seems to just be “stuck” with that southern twang. It’s been the talk of the whole internet, and now two years down the line, girlfriend Kaia Gerber‘s mom Cindy Crawford confirmed the 32-year-old is still mimicking The King.

On a new episode of Watch What Happens Live this week, host Andy Cohen asked her about her opinion on Austin’s accent, to which she said:

“I just … That’s Austin to me. I didn’t know that he was from Anaheim. He spent so long being Elvis that I think it just stuck. I’ve never heard him … like, I didn’t know him pre-Elvis. So that’s just Austin to me.”

LOLz!

That had to have been a fun thing to explain when Kaia brought him home for the first time. See the full interview with Cindy (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Warner Bros Pictures/WWHL/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]