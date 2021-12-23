The Crown’s Claire Foy Admits She ‘Can’t Help But Feel Exploited’ When Filming Sex Scenes

Claire Foy got real this week about the least enjoyable part about being an actor: filming sex scenes.

The Crown alum recently appeared on BBC Radio 4, where she discussed her latest role as the Duchess of Argyll, Margaret Campbell, in the upcoming limited series, A Very British Scandal. The drama covers the British socialite’s very high profile divorce in 1963, during which husband Ian Campbell accused her of adultery — and her explicit pictures made headlines everywhere. You can ch-ch-check out the trailer for the show (below):

While speaking about the miniseries, Foy got extremely candid about feeling uncomfortable when filming the sex scenes — describing the entire process as not only the “grimmest thing you can do” but also exploitative towards women specifically. She explained:

“It’s a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can’t help but feel exploited. It’s grim — it’s the grimmest thing you can do. You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way, but it’s, unfortunately, the reality.”

Foy has filmed sex scenes for a decade, in Wolf Hall, Wreckers, The Promise. She previously explained to The Sun in 2018 what she hated about doing them:

“If I never had to do a sex scene again, that would be the best thing in the world, because no one in their right mind would enjoy that. You’re worried about what the crew are thinking, whether they’re really uncomfortable, whether you’re uncomfortable. You’re just thinking, God, let this be over!”

So why return to something so awful for her new project?

The 37-year-old star explained how she made sure the intimate moments for Scandal were different from the kind of scenes audiences normally see on the screen:

“But my thing was that I felt very strongly that it had to be in it, but I wanted it to be female. I did not want it to be that sort of awful climactic sexual experience you often see on the cinema screen.”

When later asked whether she believed Campbell was one of the first women to be publicly “slut-shamed” by the media, Foy slammed the word for even existing in any context, saying:

“I hate the phrase slut-shaming, I absolutely hate it. But I think that women have basically been slut-shamed forever. I think Eve probably was slut-shamed. There is something about it that I just hate, the rephrasing of the ownership of that title and it being used in a way which justifies it even more. Just the word ‘slut’ shouldn’t probably exist.”

However, the UK native does believe how women are portrayed in the press has changed for the better in recent years. Additionally, Foy feels women can speak up for themselves more now. Noting that “a genie has been let out of the bottle and it can’t go back in,” she added:

“I can only speak from personal experience as opposed to like a cultural revolution kind of way, but I feel like there is a room and an acceptance now that I never would have had. There will be scenarios at work, for example, where things will be happening that I would feel were wrong, but I was told that I wasn’t right by society. And now what happens is there’s a forum for me and my friends and my colleagues where, if something’s wrong, there’s someone who goes, ‘Yes, I’m affirming that is actually wrong.’”

Claire certainly brought up some important points about the objectification of women, specifically for those who have to act out intimate scenes for a movie. What are your thoughts on her candid discussion??? Let us know in the comments (below).

