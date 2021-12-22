Chris Noth’s Chilling Comments About Playing A Rapist In 2016 Film Resurface After Sexual Assault Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris Noth’s past comments about portraying a rapist in a 2016 indie movie are coming back to bite him in the wake of three women coming forward with sexual assault allegations against him.

In case you didn’t know, the 67-year-old Sex and the City star played the role of a New York attorney in the drama White Girl, in which his character rapes an intoxicated woman from behind in one scene. Several social media users have since pointed out the disturbing similarities between the onscreen moment and the shocking allegations against Noth.

As we previously reported, two of the victims, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, claimed in separate complaints that the actor assaulted them from behind. He has since denied the claims. However, that hasn’t stopped things from his past from coming to light… First there was a third woman who came forward. Then actress Zoe Lister-Jones and Noth’s ex Beverly Johnson came forward with their own stories.

Now it’s the Law & Order star’s own words that are making him look bad. In an interview with Amny around the time White Girl was coming out, Noth shared that he almost turned down the role because it was “too ugly” but ultimately chose to take it on, explaining:

“You just can’t judge characters that way, because if you do, you’ll find yourself never working.”

He then noted that he needed to accept that his character was human in order to understand “evil.”

Then, speaking with Esquire, the Law & Order alum also admitted he was able to get into a “pretty ugly place” while working on the project. Noth added that writer and director Elizabeth Wood had “tapped into something, that there’s always dirty little secrets in a lot of men, who, when given the opportunity, will go to a place they wouldn’t even admit to themselves maybe, when it comes to sex.” He continued:

“There are a ton of predators out there, and the instinct to be a predator is firmly entrenched in the male psyche, I think. … Given the opportunity human beings can go to a very ugly place. My main point is I think that no one can really know anyone, and there’s a lot of different things that can happen to a person under certain circumstances.”

So chilling to look back on these remarks today. And we weren’t the only ones who thought so too…

Author Morgan Jerkins wrote on Twitter that she couldn’t stop thinking about the horrific scene he performed in White Girl following the accusations:

“One thing I can’t get out of my head about the Chris Noth allegations: he plays a rapist in a movie called ‘White Girl.’ And if you watch that harrowing scene and read his accusers’ accounts, the similarities are hard to miss.”

Another person said:

“I feel like no one is mentioning that Chris Noth played a NYC attorney that raped an intoxicated young girl from behind in the indie film White Girl. He played a character, but somehow it never sat right with me. It felt like Mr. Big was him acting and that was the real him.”

A third then mentioned:

“The Chris Noth allegations are especially disturbing when recalling a certain scene from the movie White Girl.”

It truly is. What do you think about his resurfaced comments, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

