Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Ordered' Prince Harry To 'Snub' David Beckham At Invictus Games -- Causing Athlete To Seek Ultimate 'Revenge'

Royal biographer Tom Bower is spilling more tea about the divide between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the royal’s former friends David and Victoria Beckham! In his new book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, the journalist revealed the soccer star was left furious and out for “revenge” after he was totally snubbed at a 2018 event!

Just six months after attending Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding, David attended the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia in October 2018 — but once there, he allegedly discovered that he was banned from being seen with the Duke of Sussex! What?? The writer dished:

“Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium. […] Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed [as to] why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.”

Apparently, the A-lister questioned officials as to why he couldn’t spend any time with the Spare author and learned that “the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him.” Bower continued:

“Photographs of the two together were forbidden. […] The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled. Why did the prince refuse to meet him?”

But it turns out, the order allegedly wasn’t actually coming from Harry:

“The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. […] She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”

The athlete was left feeling very “perplexed” by the restrictions, and of course, deeply upset. But he found the best way to get back at the couple — even if it was four years later! In November 2022, as the Archewell founders were headed to an event in New York, David joined Prince William and Princess Catherine in Boston for their competing event. Tom noted:

“[Beckham] flew 7,600 miles from Qatar to Boston to join the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate [Middleton], and President Joe Biden to celebrate the launch of the royals’ environmental Earthshot prize.”

The Revenge writer pointed out:

“Harry and Meghan were seeking to wow Americans during an event in New York. […] Inevitably the Sussexes were overshadowed by the constellation [of celebrities] in Boston. […] Beckham had got his revenge for the Sydney snub.”

That same year, William and Kate were also invited to Brooklyn Beckham‘s wedding while Harry and Meghan were left off the guest list, too. Jeez. This was really the year of no return — even though the couples’ friendship was in trouble long before this Invictus Games drama. While the Suits alum allegedly had issues with the Spice Girls alum from essentially the moment they met, the feelings were mutual. Elsewhere in the book, Tom said the singer was “insulted” after the Brits weren’t invited to a pre-wedding dinner for Harry and Meghan, one that included many other celebs like George Clooney.

As problems between the women grew worse over the years, the real nail in the coffin came when David was left “absolutely bloody furious” after the Sussexes accused the famous duo of leaking stories about them to the press. There’s just so much jealousy and mistrust among them all! Bummer!! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

