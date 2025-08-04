WTF?? Comedian Matt Rife Purchases Famous Occult Museum & Home To Allegedly Possessed Annabelle Doll

A stand-up comedian purchasing a famous occult museum home to the IRL Annabelle doll was not on our 2025 Bingo cards… But here we are!

If you were waiting for some wild news to start off your week, we’ve got you covered. Controversial stand-up comedian Matt Rife has officially purchased the famous home and occult museum previously belonging to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Matt announced the shocking news in a TikTok on Friday:

“Hey guys, super random but incredible announcement. I have just bought the Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and occult museum with my very good friend Elton Castee. If you guys have ever seen any of the Conjuring films, the Annabelle films, or even Amityville Horror, this is the home that inspired all of those stories. This might be the most important and prominent piece of paranormal history in the world. Ed and Lorrain Warren are who took demonology, ghost hunting, and paranormal investigation and made it mainstream.”

So because he purchased the museum, that means he is now the legal guardian of all the artifacts inside… Like the creepy Annabelle doll which is widely believed to be haunted! He told followers:

“Elton Castee and myself are the owners of the physical Ed and Lorraine Warren home and occult museum. We are the legal guardians and caretakers of all 750 artifacts in the Warren museum, including the Annabelle doll. I must go on record and say we do not legally own the items, but we are the legal guardians and caretakers of the items for at least the next five years.”

Creepy! This comes just weeks after paranormal investigator Dan Rivera mysteriously wound up dead in a Gettysburg hotel room… While hosting tours involving the Annabelle doll!

Matt excitedly told fans:

“What this means for you guys is you are going to soon be able to book a night or a weekend and stay at the Warren’s house and investigate the house and the history of the house as well as the museum and all of the artifacts inside.”

The 29-year-old finished off:

“This is the most random hobby ever but it’s so f**king cool, man. I should probably collect stamps or something — might be a little safer. But yeah, we own the house and we are very excited for you guys to see it.”

Matt added in his caption:

“If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history.”

@matt_rife INSANE ANNOUNCEMENT ???????????????? I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @Elton Castee !! If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et… We plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place. #TheConjuring #Annabelle #AnnabelleDoll #haunted ♬ original sound – Matt Rife

Creepy, creepy, creepy!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

