Paranormal Investigator On Tour With IRL Haunted Annabelle Doll Dies Suddenly

The haunted Annabelle doll’s handler has suddenly wound up dead.

If you’re not familiar with the lore, the creepy doll is widely known as America’s most haunted object. It’s the inspiration behind the Conjuring horror franchise and a slew of spinoffs that center directly on the doll. Unlike in the movies, it’s actually a plain ol’ Raggedy Anne doll. Except for the haunted part, of course…

Obviously that’s if you believe in that kind of thing. Well, one guy we know believed has now unexpectedly died! The guy who was transporting her…

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera has been traveling around the United States with the creepy doll as part of his Devils on the Run Tour. His most recent stop was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania over the weekend… Where emergency services were called to his hotel in a panic. According to Adams County dispatch logs obtained by TMZ, a call was placed regarding a CPR in progress of a man matching Rivera’s description. Soon after, the New England Society for Psychic Research, where Dan was lead paranormal investigator, confirmed his death at just 54 years old.

Wait, WTF?? How?!

Well, as of now his official cause of death hasn’t been revealed… Which just makes this whole situation and his connection to the Annabelle doll so much spookier.

Our hearts are with Rivera’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

