Couple Electrocuted In Freak Jacuzzi Accident At Mexican Resort!

What was supposed to be a romantic getaway for a Texas couple unfortunately turned into a deadly nightmare… and in a jacuzzi of all places.

Everything was perfect for El Paso lovebirds Jorge Guillen, 43, and Lizette Zambrano, 35. The couple took their love to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico for a tropical vacation where they got to lounge under the sun and enjoy one another’s company. But that unfortunately all came crashing down when tragedy struck on Tuesday…

According to a statement issued on the official General Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the State of Sonora’s page on Facebook, Jorge died and Lizette sustained serious injuries after an “electric discharge” went off while they were in a jacuzzi:

“The General Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the State of Sonora (FGJES) initiated the relevant investigations to determine the causes that caused the death of one person and the injuries to another last June 11 in the jacuzzi of a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora after a electric discharge.”

Read the full statement (below):

According to KTSM, the couple was staying at the Sonoran Sea Resort and were the only ones in the jacuzzi when things turned deadly. A witness told the outlet she tried to help the couple after noticing the situation, but was shocked upon trying to enter the water. Sara Gaitan-Perez, an Arizona nurse, was also at the resort at the time of the tragedy and recalled her family being in the very same jacuzzi not long before in an interview with the Arizona Daily Star:

“We had just come up from the pool, and my husband and son were in that very same [hot tub] about an hour before.”

According to the outlet, she performed CPR on the couple:

“The wife ended up becoming responsive and was breathing on her own by the time she was taken by gurney to the ambulance.”

Unfortunately, Jorge did not make it. Lizette is currently in critical condition in a US hospital, according to KTSM. See footage (below):

The couple’s “best friends” Amber Romero and Sylvia Annette Sundermann created a GoFundMe to “help to bring [Jorge] home & help with [Lizette’s] medical expenses.” They wrote:

“Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages.”

As of now, over $32,000 has been raised.

What a tragedy. Hopefully Lizette pulls through. Our hearts are with her and Jorge’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via Amber Romero and Sylvia Annette Sundermann/GoFundMe]