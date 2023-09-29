Southern Charm Shocker! Craig Conover Says Austen Kroll Slept With ‘Multiple’ Of His Exes Behind His Back!

Will this be the final straw that ends Craig Conover and Austen Kroll’s friendship for good?!

During a new episode of Southern Charm on Thursday, the cast members had been questioning the nature of the relationship between Austen and Shep Rose’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Green, after they had a sleepover together shortly after her split from Shep. It’s still unknown what happened between Austen and Taylor. However, Craig seems to be dropping hints about what went down — based on past experiences with the 36-year-old Bravolebrity!

The 34-year-old Sewing Down South founder revealed to Shep that their co-star broke “bro code” and had slept with several of his exes behind his back! OMG, WHAT?! Craig explained:

“I know multiple girls that I used to date that he went and slept with after. I found out years later.”



While this is a shocker to fans, Shep, on the other hand, wasn’t taken aback by the accusations. Why? Shep was already suspicious of Austen! He’d noticed questionable behavior from the podcaster while he briefly was with former castmate Chelsea Meissner during Season 4 of Southern Charm, back in 2017! Shep claimed he was trying to start a relationship with Chelsea, but his plans were foiled when Austen swooped in and began dating her while he was away:

“Remember Chelsea? She and I were hanging out and I left for that weekend, and he moved right in.”

Not cool, Austen! Ultimately, Craig feels that Austen’s word “doesn’t mean much” when it involves “hooking up with girls.” Damn. You can see a clip from the episode (below):

Austen won’t be too happy about this accusation…

